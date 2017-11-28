Maggi producers Nestle, its distributors fined Rs 62 lakh in Uttar Pradesh for 'sub-standard' samples

Nestle's popular instant noodles, Maggi, is under scrutiny again as the multinational and its distributors have been fined 62 lakh by the Shahjahanpur administration in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in The Hindu, the multinational has been ordered to pay a fine of 42 lakh after samples of Maggi tested as “sub-standard” in Shahjahanpur district. The report adds that administration also fined six distributors of the company Rs 17 lakh.

DNA reported that the lab tests of the samples, taken in 2015, found that ash content in Maggi was found to be more than double the permissible limit. The report adds that Nestle India called it a "case of application of incorrect standards," adding that they will file an appeal against the order.

Shahjahanpur Additional District Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Sharma told The Hindu that seven cases were assessed by the district food and safety department. According to DNA, Sharma passed an order on Wednesday under Section 51 of Food Safety and Standards Act, leading to the fine on Nestle India Ltd.

Moneycontrol reported that Nestle issued this press release: "We strongly reiterate that Maggi Noodles are 100 percent safe for consumption. While we have not received the orders passed by the adjudication officer, we have been informed that the samples of the year 2015 and the issue pertains to ‘ash content’ in noodles. This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order. In 2015, Nestle India and other companies had represented to the relevant authorities, via industry associations, to set standards specific to instant noodles to avoid confusion amongst enforcement officers and consumers. The standards have since been introduced and the product complies with these standards. We regret the confusion it may cause to consumers.”

The Indian unit of the Swiss food giant grappled with a public relations crisis in 2015 after local regulators reported that some packets of the Maggi noodles contained unsafe levels of lead. Nestle India had resumed selling its popular instant noodles after getting the green light from government laboratories.