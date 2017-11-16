LPG subsidy not credited to accounts of Airtel Payments Bank consumers, says Oil Ministry

Consumers who availed of LPG subsidy and had Airtel Payments Bank accounts were not getting their share of subsidy amounts, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A government statement said that a large number of LPG consumers had complained about non-credit of the LPG subsidy amounts in to their bank accounts during the past few weeks.

“On verification, it is found that these complaints mainly pertain to those LPG consumers who are Airtel customers and have opened account in Airtel payment bank. Airtel is a telecom service provider which has also ventured into the Payment bank services in recent months,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas clarified that the LPG subsidy of the Airtel costumers was already credited to their newly opened Airtel payment bank account seeded with Aadhaar.