LIC cautions policyholders: Do not share Aadhaar through SMS, no such message sent

New Delhi: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has cautioned policyholders against sharing their Aadhaar number through SMS, saying it has not operationalised any such facility to link the unique identity number with policies.

"Our attention is drawn to some messages circulated in social media with our emblem and logo asking policyholders to link their Aadhaar number by sending SMS to designated number," LIC said in a public notice.

The country's largest insurance company further said that "no such message" has been sent by LIC.

"Also no facility to link Aadhaar number to policies is available through SMS in LIC," it said.

The notice further added that as and when LIC will enable linking of Aadhaar number with policies through SMS, its website will be duly updated of this option.

Regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) has said linkage of Aadhaar number with insurance policies is mandatory.

It has asked insurers to comply with the statutory norms.