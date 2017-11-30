New Delhi: India's second quarter 2017 GDP growth has gone up to 6.3 percent as compared to 5.7 percent growth in June. SBI Research had predicted GDP numbers will come in the range of 5-5.6 percent. Chief Statistician TCA Anant revealed the latest macroeconomic numbers in a press conference.
Economic growth pace likely picked up in the three months ending in September, halting a five-quarter slide as businesses started to overcome teething troubles after the bumpy launch of a national sales tax.
The economy also has moved past the disruptions encountered after the shock ban on high-value banknotes in November 2016, economists say.
For July-September, the median in a Reuters poll of economists was for annual growth of 6.4 percent. Forecasts ranged from 5.9 percent to 6.8 percent.
If there was 6.4 percent growth, that would mark a sound acceleration from 5.7 percent in April-June, but still lag China’s 6.8 percent and Philippines’ 6.9 percent for the three months through September.
The data could help Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing criticism over the hasty July launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) - aimed at transforming India’s 29 states into a single customs union - but hitting millions of small businesses due to complex rules and technical glitches.
Big companies have largely adjusted to the changes while benefiting from reduced logistics costs.
Prominent Indian firms had their best profit growth in last six quarters in July-September, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The results are an indication that firms are starting to recover after being hit earlier this year by uncertainty tied to the roll out of a new tax and a shock ban on cash in late 2016.
In July-September, auto sales, manufacturing, electricity generation grew more quickly than in the previous quarter.
“We expect a gradual recovery led by the industrial sector as businesses adjust to the GST regime,” said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody’s Investors Service.
Ratings upgrade
On 17 November, Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly 14 years, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms would boost its growth potential.
It expects the economy to grow 6.7 percent in the fiscal year ending March 31, and 7.5 percent the following year.
Many private-sector economists expect faster growth in the current quarter and January-March as consumers and businesses step up spending and global recovery gains traction.
Urjit Patel, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said last month that signs of an upturn were visible and growth was likely to top 7 percent in those quarters.
Modi's administration hopes the ratings upgrade can attract more foreign investors, who pumped $15 billion into Indian equities in July-September, up 44 percent from the previous quarter. The main NSE share index .NSEI is up 27 percent in 2017.
Still, the world’s seventh largest economy, which grew at more than 9 percent a year from 2005 through 2008 is far from firing on all cylinders. Domestic demand and private investments remain weak.
After front-loading state spending in the fiscal year’s first half, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has limited room to spend amid slowing revenue growth.
Finance Ministry officials hope the central bank will cut interest rates soon, but analysts say that rising global oil prices, which could pinch consumers through higher inflation, may instead force the RBI to hike in the second half of 2018, denting growth momentum.
Agriculture affected by non-crop segment, says TCA Anant, chief statistician
Anant says the performance of agriculture has been affected by the non-crop segment. "This year's production is not as good as last year even though it is better than the five-year average," he says.
GST introduced a certain statistical challenge for CSO, says Anant.
Congress on GDP
Informal sector not captured
Sectors worse-off
Agriculture at 1.7 percent. Crop production was poor
Construction growth down, Informal sector hit hard
Manufacturing growth down to 7 percent from 7.7 percent
Reverses declining trend
Q2 FY18 GDP growth reverses declining trend seen in the last 5 quarters.
Agriculture growth declines
Agriculture growth comes in at 1.7 percent against 2.3% (QoQ) and 4.1 percent (YoY)
Manufacturing growth increased to 7 percent in Q2 against 1.2 percent in Q1
Gross Value Added comes in at 6.1 percent against 5.6 percent (QoQ) and 6.8 percent (YoY).
Construction growth up industries with construction growth at 5.8 percent against 1.61 percent (QoQ) and 5.9 percent (YoY)
Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said, "In the next few years time we will have $5 trillion of GDP, so $1 trillion of that will come from manufacturing and the substantial part of that, we are aiming to get from small and medium enterprises (SMEs)"
India’s fiscal deficit widens, hits 96.1 percent of full-year target ahead of GDP growth data.
India's second quarter GDP data to be released shortly. SBI Research exepects it to be lower at 6-6.5 percent.
Achieving GDP growth of 10% is very challenging, says Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said achieving 10 percent growth is challenging. This figure, he said, will depend on how the world is moving. The country has done well by growing at a rate of 7-8 percent in the last three years, he said. Jaitley was speaking at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi.
Talking about how the government has brought a number of structural changes in the economy, Jaitley said: "I am realistic that to reach double-digit growth, for an economy to generate that kind of demand on its own, it is going to be extremely difficult." He reasoned that this was because growth does not depend on domestic factors but also on how the world is moving.
India has standardised itself for 7-8% growth, says Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said improved macroeconomic fundamentals has placed India on the growth trajectory of 7-8 percent and the country would have to invest heavily in infrastructure over the next two decades to graduate into a middle income economy.
"India today, in the last three years, was for the first time in history, has been the fastest growing major economy and we do hope that in the first instance we evolve into a middle income economy and subsequently we graduate into a developed economy. That's the economic roadmap that we have
for us," he said.
Sensex plunges 453 points on fiscal deficit fears, F&O expiry
Benchmark Sensex tumbled over 453 points -- its biggest single session fall in one year – to close at 33,149.35 on Thursday on widespread selling triggered by widening fiscal deficit concerns. Official data showed the country's fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 percent of the budget estimates for 2017-18.
Investors also kept their portfolios at a low ebb ahead of second quarter GDP numbers. Squaring-up of positions by participants following end of November series contracts in the derivatives segment and a weak trend at other Asian markets also weighed on sentiment, brokers said.