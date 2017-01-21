Jignesh Shah and the NSEL scam: New book looks at decimation of FTIL head's empire

Editor's note: In a new book, journalist Shantanu Guha Ray meticulously probes Jignesh Shah and the events that led up to the NSEL scam. Reproduced below is an excerpt from The Target.

On a hot May afternoon in Mumbai, India’s divided city, the incident happened exactly the way I took notes and wrote it in my reporter’s notebook.

Integral to this one was a prolonged conversation, not one, but a few in quick successions. The conversations are an example how devious minds have always worked in India, messed up growth and dreams, and always killed great passion and great market push. Such conversations are rarely made public, unless some intrepid reporter works overtime, and unless some sudden Right to Information (RTI) note – in some ways India’s answer to poor man’s investigative journalism – pushes out secret notes from rickety almirahs in government offices.

I was, somehow, lucky to know. It was an authenticated source from Delhi; I did not need RTI papers or sting tapes. It went like this. “Sir what do we do, we have nothing against him, nothing on him? He is cooperating well with the cops (read Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police). They called him seven times, he visited them 21 times. He is even helping them with his IT team to open up the case so that the money trail can be traced. The cops are happy with his cooperation. They are not keen to pull him in, arrest him,” said a top official of the Ministry of Finance.

By then, the Arvind Mayaram Committee had, in fact, put in every investigating agency against Shah in less than a month, “but truth being on his side, he is facing bravely (sic)”. “A new government is coming, if he continues to remain a free man, he will open a Pandora’s Box and seal our fate. We could be in trouble,” the official sounded worried. “So what do we do?” he asked in the same breath. There was a deathly silence, probably the person on the other end was plotting. And then the person answered. “Get the cops to arrest him somehow and put him in custody. The lock-up will break his spine. Once he is destroyed mentally, a defamed man like him will have no takers ever again. If the cops don’t relent, I will get the CBI to go after them,” the person declared.

Who was this person? A top minister, a seasoned bureaucrat? The subject of this devious conversation, a fairly clear hint of what transpired between the two, was offered in a cloaked manner the following day in the country’s largest business broadsheet, The Economic Times, was none other than Shah, then the nonexecutive director of National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) that was in the thick of a Rs 5000 crore plus payment crisis. It was 7 May 2014, India had just wound up the first phase of the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. But in Mumbai, a man-made storm was being shaped to create the stock market’s biggest tornado, its biggest destruction.

The evening of 7 May 2014 was going to be devastating for Shah. Shreekant Javalgekar, former CEO of MCX and a nonexecutive director of NSEL was initially summoned by the EOW at 3 pm for questioning. He told Shah that he was not keeping well. So, Shah told him that he will accompany him to the EOW office, and together they would meet Rajvardhan Sinha. As Sinha was not there, both of them left the EOW office at 4 pm. But this case – unwarranted observers had already got involved – was like a cooker with multiple pressure points. Unexpectedly, Shah and Javalgekar were called again. “Why," both asked? “Just come, it’s an order, something urgent has come up”, replied the cops.

The sun had not set on the Arabian Sea across the Marine Drive when the two walked into the EOW office at the Police Headquarters in Mumbai’s ever-busy Crawford Market area at 6 pm calmly, without any fear. Surprisingly, they were told that they have been arrested. “And what is the charge?” asked Shah. “Total non-cooperation during the interrogation,” a junior officer replied. “We were here three hours ago, what went wrong that you are taking us in?” Shah asked again. Shah was interrogated by the EOW several times between September 2013 and 7 May 2013, and no incriminating evidence was ever found against him.

Actually Shah was summoned 7 times, and he went on his own to the EOW Office 21 times, a fact corroborated by the cops. Even records of how many times the two had come for interrogation were shared with the cops. The list of interrogation calls and list of interrogation appearances against such calls were all kept inside a file placed on the table. Yet the cops looked the other way. Shah simply could not believe that he was being pushed into a lock-up. A police officer walked in to offer water. The glasses remained untouched on the table. Both Shah and Javalgekar sat motionless on rickety chairs inside the EOW office. They were told that EOW head Rajvardhan Sinha would be meeting them in sometime. Sinha walked in after an hour, very curtly informing the them about the decision and how it was important for the EOW to seek custody of the two so that their presence would not hamper the probe into the payment crisis. “We have orders to arrest both of you; this order has come right from the top.” “What is top, and who is the person sitting at the top?” Javalgekar asked Shah. No answers were forthcoming.

As expected, a junior officer had informed the news channels about the decision to arrest the two, breaking news filled the air. Pesky reporters and their whirring cameras jammed the corridors of EOW. The alleged creator of the payment crisis, so claimed the EOW, was finally nailed. That it was a blatant lie was proved much later, but for the moment of the night, one of India’s biggest creators of wealth and honour, was heading for custody in a waiting Black Maria. For television channels, this was great visuals. Pain and shame often make great copy.

The two had been in and out of the EOW precincts for almost three months; in fact, precisely two months and a half, helping the cops in every possible way, answering whatever was asked in their efforts to track down a whopping Rs 5600 crore that went missing in the NSEL payment crisis. What’s significant is that even after 90 days in custody, cops did not find anything substantial against Shah. In the eyes of the burly cops, however, Javalgekar and Shah were the main men behind the Rs 5600 crore payment problem that had rattled NSEL. In the eyes of the NSEL, MCX and FTIL employees, and all those who cared to ponder and listen, the two had no charges of financial irregularities against them. Worse, they were not even directly involved in the day to day running of NSEL.

During the police custody, the grilling continued day in, day out. Shah appeared calm; his face did not reflect the tumult of his mind. “But we have been cooperating with them every day; we have set up a special office with computers to track the trading patterns of the brokers who caused the crisis. They have – on paper – appreciated our efforts. The EOW has even said this was for the first time some genuine effort was being made to track and trace money lost in dubious deals. So where is the non-cooperation?” Both said to each other.

Shah was grappling with a host of issues in his mind. He was getting around to the point that someone really wanted him to be out of the business, destroy his empire. “Someone wants to silence us, at any cost, wants to taint us so that we lose both face and faith,” Shah told Javalgekar.

To waiting reporters outside the EOW offices, cops lined up mics on a table to address a press conference. For them, it was a big day, Shah and Javalgekar had been arrested. Channels played breaking news claiming the duo, who were questioned for several hours before being arrested, were evasive during questioning and not cooperating with the cops. I was told that the EOW team was acting directly on orders from someone powerful in the Indian capital.

My worries were confirmed when The Economic Times of 9 May 2014 wrote something very serious, very devastating: “While Jignesh was waiting in the EOW office (on his being summoned second time on 7 May 2014), a senior officer of the Mumbai police was having a meeting in a suburb with a Finance Ministry official who had landed up. When the EOW officer returned a little after 5 pm, Jignesh was told that he was being taken in.” ET further said: “Jignesh had ruffled many a feathers and made powerful enemies, including a senior bureaucrat. In the past six months, these men worked overtime to make sure Jignesh faced arrest.” The daily added, “Sinha’s damaging statement (Anjani Sinha’s revised statement dated 21 October 2013 retracting the earlier confession statement made by him in September 2013), followup investigations by the EOW, the appointment of Rakesh Maria as commissioner of the Mumbai police in February, some of the invisible forces and a few powerful enemies in New Delhi – who pushed for action before a new government took over in a few weeks – went against Jignesh.” The same newspaper further stated: “The factors that precipitated the arrest were the changing political equations in Maharashtra (where a large number of investors are based) and the urgency to prove a point before the state Assembly elections later this year.”

EOW officials did not open up but after much coaxing relented to tell me that the VIP who had air-dashed to Mumbai that evening to meet EOW boss Rajvardhan Sinha was one of the lieutenants of KPK, a top official in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the Ministry of Finance. Why was he in Mumbai, and why did he meet (Rajvardhan) Sinha? Was he carrying any message from someone powerful in the UPA-2 Cabinet? No answers were forthcoming. But the Rubik’s cube was – finally – into place. It was clear why Shah and Javalgekar were called at 6 pm and placed under arrest.

For me, things were still revolving in a host of probability theories; I was inclined to believe The ET news report that hinted at a hidden agenda that transpired between 3 pm and 5 pm in the Mumbai EOW. Why was Shah then suddenly summoned on 7 May 2014, when all opinion polls had predicted a clear majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies? Probably the idea was to taint Shah and his senior colleague beyond doubt, break their morale for once, forever. Else, the EOW had no other reason to explain its tearing hurry after 11 months.

Once the arrest announcement was made, life, in one shot, had changed for two of the finest players of the Indian commodities markets in India, Jignesh Shah and Shreekant Javalgekar. At the end of the press meet, as if to balance charges levelled against Shah and Javalgekar, Sinha also said EOW was probing the 27 alleged complicity of several brokers indulging in malpractices. “Certain brokerage houses had been charging 0.2 per cent in warehouse charges, whereas no warehouse receipts were given to the investigators. We also found that the accounts of several investors were used without their information and consent for purchases of the trading amounts. These transactions were then truncated," Sinha wrapped up the day.

But his closing remarks were largely ignored by the media, which had already got its breaking headlines for the day. The channels went into a tizzy. What Rajvardhan Sinha did not tell the media was that he himself had written in the police records about “the exemplary cooperation” shown by the duo, and how Shah even had set up a server/terminal at the EOW office to explain the NSEL operations and trading practices to the police and the investigating agencies, as they were not aware of the modus operandi. Rajvardhan Sinha had to flow with the tide, the currents of which were –presumably – directed by someone from somewhere.

Inside the EOW building, Shah and Javalgekar stood motionless; their lawyers had already told their individual drivers the dreadful lines: that today, saab will not return home. The drivers, dutifully, went back to their respective homes to narrate the tales of arrest. “We have to help the cops recover the lost amount, and then clean ourselves of the charges levelled. This is a double body blow,” Shah told Javalgekar, comparing the incident to the unfair attack by Bheem, the second of the Pandava brothers, on Duryodhana in the epic Mahabharata. Shah, who loved watching mythological films, had found Mahabharata a very intriguing epic as compared to the Ramayana. During meetings with his colleagues in FTIL, he would routinely lace his statements with incidents from the epic and argue how those – put in the current context – were still extremely relevant. It seemed sure to both that “someone was plotting a big, dirty game”. But they had no time to think who that person was.

By then, the sun had set on the Arabian Sea, sprinkling the swirling waters with its deep sepia cover. Shah and Javalgekar knew their nightmare had just begun. For them, the entry into a lock-up was a devastating blow for successful businessmen who navigated the ranks of high society with pride and honour, creating positions of wealth for the nation. But both Shah and Javalgekar – many thoughts criss-crossing their minds – knew they were victims of machinations that were totally beyond their control. Shah thought of his life, his association with billionaires and top business and political leaders across the world, and hundreds of families, which benefited from his companies. He wondered whether it was all over. He was unable to reconcile to the fact that the government had found him and directors of NSEL “not fit and proper” to run any bourse. He knew he was the best, having created companies which were the finest examples of Make in India. He had put Indian companies on the world map, etched new routes for Indians to charter a new life of business. His companies were revered all over the world. “Who wants to kill us?” Shah asked Javalgekar, who calmed down Shah by holding his hand. Javalgekar, obviously, did not have an answer.

They both hugged and got ready for their night, and the nightmare. Shah remembered how some cops repeatedly pushed top staff members of NSEL to give a statement against him and how they had resisted such unreasonable demands. Some had even told Shah that they were aware that the cops were working under pressure to get Shah at any cost. He had told his seniors very clearly: “If you feel you cannot take the undue pressure, give that statement against me; do not worry about me. Ultimately, truth will prevail.” His colleagues understood what Shah was saying; they admired him even more thereafter.

A little over a week later, came more disturbing news. A Sessions Court remanded Shah and Javalgekar to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Shah heard the news that hired killers of the dreaded Ravi Pujari gang were in Arthur Road prison to eliminate him. Shah had heard it before, also, and had therefore requested the judge –through his lawyer –not to be sent to the Arthur Road jail where Pujari’s gang was very strong and routinely harassed inmates. The judge agreed, and instructed the police to send them to a jail near Kalyan in Thane district. The two – present in the court – heard the pronouncement and waited for their biggest tensions in life. At the EOW office, the van for the jail was made ready for the prison. For two of India’s finest experts of the commodities markets, this was a face palm moment.

Shah and Javalgekar knew they were headed for judicial custody. Once in custody in Adharwadi near Kalyan, the two were made to complete formalities and then sent to their cell. Both Shah and Javalgekar were wide awake till 2 am, probably 3 am. There were no fans, no loud talking by the cops. But there was one problem. There were no visitors from home, no relatives, no colleagues from office, and no dailies to read to know what was happening in the world outside the jail’s towering walls. Shah was disturbed on the first day. He asked Javalgekar: “What have we done to deserve this?” Javalgekar had no answer. Freedom was just a seven letter word.

Shah and Javalgekar got their privacy, but their routine was horrible. Shah absorbed the situation, routinely talking to inmates who shared their tales. Thanks to the intervention of Shah, who submitted written letters to the authorities concerned, a whole group of neglected inmates were given improved care and treatment, and some juveniles freed, with the help of Tata NGO Prayas. He was also helping on Sundays the Navi Mumbai Church preachers by translating their English speeches into Hindi for the jail inmates. But despite these interventions and help, the two were constantly reminded that “you are in jail at the total control of others”. As a result, the two never crossed what was described by the jailor as the proverbial Lakshman Rekha.

Eventually, after two months in jail, Javalgekar was released on bail. After 108 days, Shah was also granted bail by the Hon Bombay High Court on 22 August 2014, ordering him to appear before the EOW of Mumbai Police twice a week, on every Monday and Thursday, for interrogation. Interestingly, the total days spent in custody were 108, the number revered highly by pious Hindus who believe 108 signifies coming off a full cycle, at times the beginning of a new life cycle. The order came late. By then Shah had retired for the night to his cell. The jailor was in no hurry. He followed rules, and the following day, Shah walked out of the prison.

Shah insisted on visiting the FTIL office to boost the morale of the staff of the company, before heading home. He walked up the stairs and was welcomed by many at the gate; some had tears in their eyes. Javalgekar stood next in silence. In a brief interaction with the staff of FTIL not lasting more than five minutes, Shah made two crucial points about his work, and what seemed like an uncertain future: “Have faith, we will rise from these ashes.” And then, Shah left.

While Shah was in jail, the salary of the FTIL staff for any month was not delayed by a single day, nor was the sweet dish in lunch and the regular football match screening given a miss. At home, Javalgekar – still a disturbed person – consumed some fruit juice, only to vomit instantly. He crashed on his bed, refused food for the night. Time and again, his family members wanted to push him into a brief conversation. Actually they wanted to know how long the ordeal would continue. Shah, however, became strong-willed, and started working immediately from the next day after his release from the jail. In September 2015, a visitor found him at his prayer room in the top floor of the grey glass-panelled FTIL building. It seemed to the visitor Shah was talking to himself. He walked close; saw Shah sitting cross-legged before a large statue of Lord Ganesha, the elephant God —widely worshipped across Maharashtra—that guaranteed both wealth and wisdom. “Life in prison, for all I did?” Shah asked. And then, seconds later, he walked out of the temple office where he officiated as Chairman Emeritus with the visitor. He did not want to tell him what he had told the God. Shah did not know that the visitor had already overhead his whisper.

After his jail term – the visitor was told – Shah had learnt not to give up hope, even if he stood alone against all odds. Shah called it total transformation, life’s biggest Agni Pariksha. “It helps you to emerge unscathed, only if you are in the clean,” he told the visitor. Shah knew he was in the right. In one of the meetings with his colleagues and friends, he showed them the judgment of Justice Thipsay who, while releasing Shah on bail, stated that no money trail was found out of the alleged NSEL crisis to FTIL or Shah. “The cops knew I was in the clean, so why did they act against me?” Shah asked. So, was the move to arrest Shah a quick ploy to taint a visionary forever in life? Probably yes, Shah had to be dethroned, overthrown to help rivals grow in business. That, in some ways, sums up the NSEL payment crisis and the subsequent decisions of the UPA-2 government in Delhi. For India’s commodities market, this was perhaps the saddest growth-to-death story, the most troublesome chapter.

The Target by Shantanu Guha Ray; pages: 240; price: Rs 495