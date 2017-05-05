Jet Airways offers special fares on 24th anniversary

You are here:
May, 05 2017

New Delhi: (IANS) To commemorate its 24th anniversary, Jet Airways on Thursday said that it will come out with special fares on both domestic and international sectors on 5 May.

Representational image. Reuters

According to the airline, as part of its "One-day" offer effective from 5 May, economy and premiere class guests will be able to get flat discount of 24 per cent on base fare, applicable on all of its international destinations.

"For guests travelling domestic, an identical offer is applicable to everyone travelling economy on select sectors from the airline's extensive network of 45 domestic destinations," the company said in a statement.

"Reservations made under the offer will have a travel validity with effect from June 16, 2017."


