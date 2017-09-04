Jaypee Infra insolvency: Supreme Court stays NCLT proceedings, issues notices to finance ministry, RBI

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the insolvency proceedings undertaken against Jaypee Infratech by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and issued notices to the finance ministry, Jaypee Infra, Reserve Bank of India and the Uttar Pradesh government.

The stay order has been issued following a petition filed by a clutch of customers who bought homes in the company's projects. The court will next hear their petition on 10 October.

The NCLT had on 11 August appointed an interim resolution professional, Anuj Jain, on a plea by state-run IDBI Bank relating to default of Rs 526 crore loan by Jaypee Infratech. The IRP was to carry out the proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Jaypee Infratech, part of the debt-ridden Jaypee group, has defaulted on Rs 526.11 crore loan outstanding to IDBI, according to the NCLT order.

The company is into road construction and real estate business. It has constructed the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Delhi-Agra.

The NCLT's proceedings had put into trouble the customers who had booked their dream home in several projects of Jaypee Infra.

"Around 32,000 buyers have booked their homes in 27 different housing projects of Jaypee Infratech and they are left in the lurch as the insolvency proceedings have been started against it," senior advocate Ajit Sinha, appearing for 24 flat-buyers, had told a Supreme Court bench on 23 August.

He said the financial interest of secured creditors will be safeguarded first in the insolvency proceedings and flat buyers, being unsecured creditors, would virtually get nothing.

The plea was filed by a flat buyer Chitra Sharma and 23 others seeking protection of their rights as flat buyer.

Earlier, the Jaypee group company had filed objection against the admission of IDBI's petition. However, on 4 August, it withdrew the same expressing its desire for an early approval of the resolution plan for the debtor.

In the memo filed before the tribunal, Jaypee Infra had said it has no objection is given considering the "interest of all the stakeholders of the residents company, including home buyers and depositors".

"It is now an undisputed position in the matter that the financial creditor along with other lenders as well as the corporate debtor company are having consensus for early approval of the resolution," said the NCLT.

The Jaypee group is selling its assets to reduce debt. UltraTech Cement in June closed the acquisition of cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates for Rs 16,189 crore.

Bankruptcy proceedings have also been initiated against other companies, including Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Steel and Power, Electrosteel Steels and Lanco Infratech, Alok Industries and Jyoti Structures, which are among the 12 non-performing asset (NPA) or bad loan cases identified by the Reserve Bank of India.

The 12 accounts alone constitute a quarter of the over Rs 8 lakh crore of NPAs. Of the total, Rs 6 lakh crore are with public banks alone.

The internal advisory committee (IAC) of the RBI, after its meeting on June 13, had recommended 12 accounts representing about 25 per cent of gross NPAs of the banking system for immediate reference under the IBC.

These accounts have an exposure of more than Rs 5,000 crore each, with 60 per cent or more classified as bad loans by banks as of March 2016.

Shares of Jaypee Infra rose 1.42 percent to Rs 17.90 after the news, even as the BSE Sensex was down 0.8 percent.

(With inputs from PTI)