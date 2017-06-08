IT Employees Associations against industry veteran Mohandas Pai's statement

Bengaluru: IT Employees' Associations today termed as "hurting" the remarks of industry veteran Mohandas Pai that IT employees of losing jobs if they joined hands with those wanting to forge union in the industry.

"The remarks of Mohandas Pai against IT employees of losing jobs if they joined hands with those wanting to forge union in the industry is very hurting. And it is an open threat to the constitutional rights of the employees," All India IT Employees Association President Muqueemuddin told PTI here.

Pai had yesterday accused people, who are making efforts to forge a union in IT industry, of trying to "create a hype, fear-mongering".

"Nobody is supporting them. People who go with them will never get jobs," he had said.

Muqueemuddin said they would petition the International Labour Organisation against the "illegal" layoffs by IT companies.

Rajesh Natarajan of Forum for IT Employee's' of Bengaluru Chapter said the remarks of Pai, former HR head and ex-Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys, were unconstitutional.