IT-Department attaches bank accounts of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for evading taxes

The Income Tax (IT) Department has seized two bank accounts of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a tax evasion case, said media reports.

Sidhu, according to the ANI, has owes the taxman some Rs 52 lakh.

Sidhu showed huge expenses - Rs 38 lakh on travel, Rs 28 lakh on clothes, Rs 47 lakh on staff salary, and Rs 18 lakh on fuel, according to Hindi daily Jansatta. However, the Congress MLA failed to provide supporting bills, as mandated by the the IT Department (IT-D).

The IT Department has asked Sidhu to either file taxes or produce bills. Sidhu has, however, said that he has been filing tax returns diligently for the past ten years and has never defaulted.

In January, the cricketer-turned-politician joined the Congress party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

53-year-old Sidhu resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the BJP in July 2016.

With inputs from PTI