'IT-BPM industry set to touch US $350 billion by 2025', says Nasscom

Mumbai: IT-BPM industry is set to touch US $350 billion by 2025 from the present US $153 billion with creation of huge employment opportunities, according to Nasscom executive council member Keshav Murugesh.

"India's IT and BPM industry created 1,70,000 new jobs in the last one year and 6,00,000 jobs in last three years, and opportunity for the future is really bright. There is resounding confidence that this US $153 billion industry is well on its way to reach US $350 billion by 2025," Murugesh, Nasscom executive council member and group CEO, WNS Global Services, said at the Nasccom C Summit.

The C Summit in New York last week was the first time that Nasscom organised a CXO conference outside India. After having organised several highly successful leadership forums in India over the years, this summit was the next big step for Nasscom, where it brought providers and buyers of IT services together onshore.

R Chandrashekhar, president, Nasscom, Raman Roy, chairman, Nasscom, Dr Ganesh Natarajan, programme chair, Nasscom C Summit, besides Murugesh and other members rang the bell at Nasdaq.

The summit has re-established the continued relevance of the Indian IT-BPM industry to businesses across the world.

"We had business leaders from a wide range of industries - telecom, banking, healthcare, technology solutions, consumer goods - and well-known academicians at the summit, and they spoke about the impact that the IT-BPM industry has made to their sector. This message of reaffirmation puts to rest all the speculation about the

future of the industry.

"Business leaders are excited about digital transformation and the positive impact that it will have on individuals, corporations and countries. There is no doubt that digital technologies are impacting business models and forcing us to re-look at the way we work and live our lives. But this disruption is transitory in nature and there are many more opportunities than threats that we can expect," Murugesh said.

The other key message that came out strongly during the summit was the need for a collaborative approach for success in a digital transformation journey.