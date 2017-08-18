Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka resigns highlights: Company stocks fall steepest in over four years

Experts recommend Nandan Nilekani's comeback to Infosys

​With Infosys' first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka calling it quits, an investor advisory firm favoured Nandan Nilekani — one of the most high-profile founders of the IT firm — being brought back on its board as its non-executive chairman.

The Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) said the Infosys board has been "unable to protect its CEO" and to select a successor it must begin by "reinventing itself".

"It must convince Nandan Nilekani to join the board once again, as its Non-Executive Chairperson," it said in a report, while adding that Nilekani should not see this as any other corporate job as Infosys is at the heart of Indian IT and its success will foretell how the sector will position itself for the future.

Nilekani was one of the seven founders that set up Infosys more than three decades ago and served as its CEO between March 2002 to April 2007.

Commenting on the development, V K Sharma, Head — PCG, HDFC securities said while Infosys did better than the industry during Sikka's tenure, it was no where near achieving Sikka's own $20 billion target by 2020.

"Sikka’s allegation that he was continuously being distracted does not wash as he had long enough a honeymoon period to make his mark," Sharma said.

Market experts however believe that though this will be a near term dampener but going forward the stock will overcome the setback.

"While in near term it's a setback for the company; but given the strength of the board of the company, we believe that the company will overcome the setback," Angel Broking VP Research- IT Sarabjit Kour Nangra said.

Mahesh Singhi, Founder & MD, Singhi Advisors also said, "the move is a succession plan to the company where Sikka comes on the board as vice chairman".

Bloombergwrite Andy Mukherjee also believes that Nilekani could help alleviate the situation at Infosys. "One way for Infosys to restore credibility quickly is to bring Nandan Nilekani — the cofounder who ran Infosys after Murthy, and has stayed away from the fight — back at the top of an entirely new board," he said.

With inputs from PTI