BusinessFP StaffAug, 25 2017 10:30:50 IST
Infosys LIVE: Nandan Nilekani lists out his tasks, from stability to strategy

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani to unveil new, updated strategy in October


    In reply to a question on the way forward, Nandan Nilekani said he will unveil a new and updated strategy for Indfosys in October.


    "I am abreast of all technological changes that have happened recenlty," he said. However, he aked for time until October to give details of the company's strategy.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani lists out his tasks, from stability to strategy


    To a question, Nandan Nilekani lists out his tasks ahead.

    First one is to restore stability to the company, by ensuring there are no discordant notes.

    Secondly he will focus on energy to further the business. Thirdly, the help with the CEO search. Fourthly, the board reconstitution.

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says he will take all steps required to take the company forward

    Nandan Nilekani assures the investors that he will take all steps required. He too has his focus on corporate governance.

    "We will take this forward properly," Nilekani says.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani assures he will remain for as long as required


    Nandan Nilkani has assured that he will reamin as the non-executive chairman as long as required. "There are tasks to be accomplished," he said.


    However, he also said he will not stay back more than required.

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says Narayana Murthy father of corporate governance in India

    Nandan Nilekani heaps praises on NR Narayana Murthy.

    "I am a big admirer of Narayana Murthy. I think you can think of him as father of corporate governance in India," he says.

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says his responsibility is to find a CEO for the company

    Nandan Nilekani starts the investor call.

    Says his reponsibility is to find a CEO. However, he says he would not speak on the projections. He is happy that there is a universal acceptance of his returning to the company.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Former Infosys CEO V Balakrishnan speaks to CNBC TV18

  • 12:58 (IST)

Infosys co-founders led by N R Narayana Murthy today had their way as they got their peer
Nandan Nilekani appointed the chairman of the IT major in place of R Seshasayee, who quit under their pressure.

Nilekani, 62, who was CEO of the company between 2002 and 2007 and is credited as the architect of the world's largest biometric ID card programme Aadhaar, will takeover as Chairman of Infosys with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

Co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan has also resigned, although he would continue as an independent director. Two other independent directors -- Jeffery S Lehman and John Etchemendy -- also quit the Infosys board with immediate effect.

The resignations brought about a near-complete overhaul of the 9-member Infosys board, meeting key and persistent demands of the founders led by Murthy.

PTI


Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 10:26 am | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 10:30 am


