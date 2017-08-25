Infosys LIVE: Nandan Nilekani promises to focus is on the future, thanks all for unanimous 'welcome back'

Infosys co-founders led by N R Narayana Murthy today had their way as they got their peer
Nandan Nilekani appointed the chairman of the IT major in place of R Seshasayee, who quit under their pressure.
Nandan Nilekani.
Nilekani, 62, who was CEO of the company between 2002 and 2007 and is credited as the architect of the world's largest biometric ID card programme Aadhaar, will takeover as Chairman of Infosys with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.
Co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan has also resigned, although he would continue as an independent director. Two other independent directors -- Jeffery S Lehman and John Etchemendy -- also quit the Infosys board with immediate effect.
The resignations brought about a near-complete overhaul of the 9-member Infosys board, meeting key and persistent demands of the founders led by Murthy.
