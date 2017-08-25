You are here:
Infosys LIVE: Nandan Nilekani promises to focus is on the future, thanks all for unanimous 'welcome back'

BusinessFP StaffAug, 25 2017 11:25:58 IST
  • 11:24 (IST)

    V Balakrishnan on CEO post: Do not want to return, there are many eligible alumni


    V Balakrishnan tells CNBC-TV18 that there are many Infosys alumni who are potential candidates for the CEO post.


    "I see a lot of eligible alumni, who can fill in the post of CEO," Balakrishnan told the TV channel.


    He, however, says he will not return to Infosys.


    He reiterates his position that Sikka's exit was not at all linked to Murthy.

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani promises to focus is on the future 

    As concluding remarks, Nilekani thanks everybody, from investors to the board.


    "I am very grateful to the board who unanimously decided to bring me back," he says again.


    He promises single minded focus on the future of the company.


    "My focus is on the future," he reassures.

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani 'very conficdent Aadhaar will come out with flying colours'

    Meanwhile, one analyst asks about the Supreme Court's order on Thursday declaring Right to Privacy as a fundamental right.


    "It is a superb decision," he says stressing on the reasonable restrictions part.


    "I am very conficdent that Aadhaar will come out with flying colours," he says.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani on press release about Narayana Murthy: Will take stock of everything


    One of the analysts asks whether the Infosys will take back the press release that accused Narayana Murthy of continuous assault on Sikka.

    "I am going to take stock of everything," Nilekani says. He is not ready to take any question on any of the recent developments. "Don't put words into my mouth," he snaps as the analyst insists with the question.

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says will look for the best CEO, alumni too will be considered


    On CEO search, Nilekani assures that he wants the best person to be brought in.


    He also said the Infosys alumni, those who exited, will also be considered while searching for the CEO.


    A few eminent Infosys veterans such as Ashok Vemuri and BG Srinivas has left the company after Vishal Sikka joined in 2014.

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says that there is no change in capital allocation


    Nilekani asks MD Ranganath to help with the question on buyback.


    Ranganath assures that there is no change in the share buyback.


    "There is no cange in capital allocation policy," Nilekani chips in.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says he is looking at all issues dispassionately


    Nilekani says he will look at all the issues, including that related to corporate governance, dispassionately.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani hopes to build on his consensus building abilities


    Nandan Nilekani says he hopes to build on his consensus building abilities.

    He invokes the his Aadhaar experience. "I have been a consensus builder all through the life."

    He says the Aadhaar, which was rolled out during the UPA, is being carried forward by the next NDA. This shows how good he is at building consensus, he said.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani to unveil new, updated strategy in October


    In reply to a question on the way forward, Nandan Nilekani said he will unveil a new and updated strategy for Indfosys in October.


    "I am abreast of all technological changes that have happened recenlty," he said. However, he aked for time until October to give details of the company's strategy.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani lists out his tasks, from stability to strategy


    To a question, Nandan Nilekani lists out his tasks ahead.

    First one is to restore stability to the company, by ensuring there are no discordant notes.

    Secondly he will focus on energy to further the business. Thirdly, the help with the CEO search. Fourthly, the board reconstitution.

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says he will take all steps required to take the company forward

    Nandan Nilekani assures the investors that he will take all steps required. He too has his focus on corporate governance.

    "We will take this forward properly," Nilekani says.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani assures he will remain for as long as required


    Nandan Nilkani has assured that he will reamin as the non-executive chairman as long as required. "There are tasks to be accomplished," he said.


    However, he also said he will not stay back more than required.

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says Narayana Murthy father of corporate governance in India

    Nandan Nilekani heaps praises on NR Narayana Murthy.

    "I am a big admirer of Narayana Murthy. I think you can think of him as father of corporate governance in India," he says.

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani says his responsibility is to find a CEO for the company

    Nandan Nilekani starts the investor call.

    Says his reponsibility is to find a CEO. However, he says he would not speak on the projections. He is happy that there is a universal acceptance of his returning to the company.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Former Infosys CEO V Balakrishnan speaks to CNBC TV18

  • 12:58 (IST)

Infosys co-founders led by N R Narayana Murthy today had their way as they got their peer
Nandan Nilekani appointed the chairman of the IT major in place of R Seshasayee, who quit under their pressure.

Nilekani, 62, who was CEO of the company between 2002 and 2007 and is credited as the architect of the world's largest biometric ID card programme Aadhaar, will takeover as Chairman of Infosys with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

Co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan has also resigned, although he would continue as an independent director. Two other independent directors -- Jeffery S Lehman and John Etchemendy -- also quit the Infosys board with immediate effect.

The resignations brought about a near-complete overhaul of the 9-member Infosys board, meeting key and persistent demands of the founders led by Murthy.

PTI


Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 11:26 am | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 11:25 am


