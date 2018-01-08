IndiGo offers discounted tickets starting at Rs 899 as part of New Year sale; offer ends on 10 February

Low-cost carrier IndiGo Airlines is offering tickets starting from Rs 899 on select routes as part of its three-day New Year Sale starting from 8 January. The offer is applicable on travel between 1 February 2018 to 15 April 2018, according to the airline's website, goindigo.in.

The discounted fares in this offer are non-refundable upon cancellation, and will not be applicable on group bookings, it said.

The airline is also offering an additional 10 percent cash back of up to Rs 600, and IndiGo Special Service Vouchers of up to Rs 600 on payments made with HDFC Bank Credit Cards, subject to conditions.

As per the latest sale, while a Delhi-Chandigarh flight ticket is available for Rs 899, a Delhi-Jaipur ticket is available for Rs 999 and a Delhi-Amritsar ticket costs Rs 1,099.

The discounted rates, however, are applicable only on bookings made through the airline website, goindigo.in and via its mobile application.

On Sunday, IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, launched three daily flights to Hyderabad and two to Bengaluru from Tirupati.

"Low airfares have sparked a strong growth in air travel in the country. The government’s regional air-connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) aimed to provide an opportunity to the masses to fly with fiscal incentives saw heavy demand as airlines rush to grab a pie of the skies," reported The Indian Express.

Currently, IndiGo has about 38 percent of the domestic aviation market with about 141 planes and 913 daily flights, the report said.

In the latest September quarter, InterGlobe recorded a steep jump in net profit at Rs 551.5 crore, primarily boosted by a one-time payment towards engine issues and delayed aircraft deliveries and higher margins.