IndiGo announces Delhi to Jaipur tickets for Rs 999; carrier offers cheaper seats for select routes

It's raining cheaper flight tickets in country these days as the aviation sector, of late, is witnessing a war of discounted air tickets among major domestic players. As part of its latest offering, IndiGo, the budget carrier, has lined up a slew of affordable flight tickets to retain its existing travelers and at the same time woo new flyers.

The domestic carrier has come up with tickets for as low a price as Rs 999, according to a report on NDTV.

The all-inclusive fare of Rs 999 is for Delhi-Jaipur route, according to the airline's website -- goindigo.in, which has displayed its new fares. Discounted fares are being offered for flights in other routes as well.

Tickets for Bagdogra to Guwahati start at Rs 1,005 on flights; Rs 1,095 from Coimbatore to Chennai; Rs 1,112 from Jammu to Srinagar, and Rs 1,120 on those coming out of Chennai to Bengaluru, the website mentioned.

The tickets for Delhi-Jaipur are available for flights in mid-January which will be available for some days in February as well.

At year-end, airlines come up with attractive fare prices to woo flyers as this is the time when residents plan their holiday and travel by air. The domestic aviation industry is one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

Local carriers carried 954 lakh passengers during January-October this calendar year. In the same period last year, 814 lakh flyers travelled by air in domestic market. There was an increase of 17.30 percent in number of passengers travelled by air in the period under review.