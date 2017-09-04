IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co opens two more branches in Andhra Pradesh

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd, a joint venture between Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Legal & General (UK), has opened two new branches in Rajahmundry and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

With this, Andhra Pradesh will have a total of 3 branches of IndiaFirst Life. Its first branch is situated at Vishakhapatnam.

Apart from these three branches, the company also has a corporate agency tie-up with Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank (CGGB) in Guntur. This helps the company reach out to customers through over 106 branches of the bank across three districts in the state, a press release said.

“We are happy to open two new branches to strengthen our distribution network to penetrate deeper into the high potential State of Andhra Pradesh. This will help us get closer to customers, who can access our wide suite of products addressing specific needs; viz., protection, retirement, savings and wealth,” Mohit Rochlani, director- IT and operations, IndiaFirst Life, said in the statement.