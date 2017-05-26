India possesses all the ingredients to win, says Harvard economist Michael E Porter

Noted Harvard economist Michael E Porter today pressed home the point that there are lots of signs of progress and India has all the ingredients to "win and it will win". "India has all the ingredients to win; it will win!" NITI Aayog, the government think-tank, said in a series of tweets, quoting Porter.

Porter today delivered the third NITI lecture on Competitiveness of Nations and Regions: New Insights. "India is at a very good place on the chart of prosperity performance. We're seeing lots of signs of progress here," the eminent economist said.

Noting that measuring outcome across sectors has immense power to drive radical change in India, he said: "Initiatives like Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) model in India are breaking new ground in economic policy and the process of development." Earlier, Porter called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Porter called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Porter is an authority on principles of sustainable competitive advantage. One of the world's foremost thinkers on management and competitiveness, he is the Bishop William Lawrence University Professor at the Harvard University.

Porter's work and thinking for the past 30 years have revolved around what actually happens on the ground - for business leaders, healthcare practitioners and patients, governments and citizens, and social organizations.