On course to meet 3.5% fiscal deficit target for 2018, say FinMin official

Business Reuters Mar 30, 2018 11:04:28 IST

New Delhi: India will meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2017/18 fiscal year ending this month, a top finance ministry official said on Thursday.

“Quite confident that fiscal deficit will be within 3.5 percent of GDP,” Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Twitter.

Representational image. Reuters.

“We now have flash (preliminary) numbers until 28th March,” Garg said, adding, they indicate that the government was “very close” to the revised fiscal deficit and revenue deficit estimates for the current fiscal year.

On Wednesday, India reported a fiscal deficit of 7.2 trillion rupees ($110.42 billion) for April-February, which was 120.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year


Published Date: Mar 30, 2018 11:00 AM | Updated Date: Mar 30, 2018 11:04 AM

