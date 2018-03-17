India has emerged as a super power, but govt should not have a heavy hand on economy, says Paul Krugman

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman on Saturday said India has marched even countries like Japan and the progress it has achieved is 30 years is extraordinary. However, the government should not have a 'heavy hand' on economy, Krugman said, implying that the economy should open more in favour of private sector.

Touching upon government control, Paul Krugman said: “India was famous for License Raj, where bureaucratic obstacles were immense. I'm on the Centre-Left, but I don't think the government should have a heavy hand on economy. India has become a much easier place to do business. The PM said India moved from 148 to 100 in the rankings. That's not a badge of distinction, but it's better. The transformation of policy came at a good time. India opened up at the right time. It was witnessing changes on policy elsewhere. And policymakers were aware of opportunities, and that the world was becoming a friendly place for development.”

Stating that this progress the country has made is extraordinary as people at some level haven't fully noticed that India is a big country, he said. Krugman was taking about 'Rising India, the view from afar' . He said what Great Britain had achieved in 150 years, India managed in just 30.

Making comparison between the economies of China and India, the Nobel Laureate said that people often talk about China, but India is part of this story as well. “India is still poor, but not in the same level at all. Indian GDP per capita is 12 percent of the US now, which sounds low but is up from 4 percent. India has the same per capita income that Japan did in the 1960s. And that country made a full transformation,” he says. Krugman was hopeful that in a few decades India would be counted among developed countries like Japan. He, however, pointed out to the high income inequality in India.

Krugman made a comparison between the Indian growth story and that of Great Britain, which colonized India for around 200 years. “What Great Britain achieved in 150 years, India managed in just 30. The progress is extraordinary. This is a very big country, which people at some level have not fully noticed. It has overtaken Japan and is only behind US and China, and is far ahead of any European country. This is a super power."

