India compelling market but fraud fears persist among global investors, finds study

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be going all out to woo global investors to invest in India but the country's image among the global investors may not be that clean in front of the global investors. At least that is what a 2016-17 Kroll Global Fraud & Risk report released today revealed.

According to the study, commissioned by Forrester Consulting, India was the second on the list of countries where investors were averse to investing in due to fraud fears. The study found that 19 percent or a fifth of the respondents were discouraged from operating in India, which is second only to China.

An equal proportion of respondents said that security risk – natural disasters, strikes, violence etc – acted as deterrent in India.

However, fraud is climbing steadily since last year’s survey. Overall, 82 percent of executives surveyed reported to have fallen victim to at least one instance of fraud in the past year, up from 75 percent in 2015. This continues to be the trend as revealed in previous Kroll Global Fraud Reports, with executives reporting fraud incidence levels at 61 percent in 2012 and 70 percent in 2013.

The India market is too compelling to be ignored for investors, and strategic investors often choose to operate here via joint ventures with local partners who control the operations of the local companies. Foreign investors believe such local partners are better able to manage India’s operating environment – which involves a close nexus between business, government, and bureaucracy, thus creating suspicions of improper dealings, the report's findings stated.

While local businesses can see behind-the-scene activities, foreign investors struggle to do so, thus creating an opportunity for fraudulent activity. For example, local management may engage in related-party transactions to generate cash by inflating vendor invoices or creating fake employees. Such practices can make it difficult for investors to understand whether the cash is being generated for legitimate business purposes (such as land acquisition or paying rural employees), or for paying kickbacks to government officials, the Kroll report said.

“People are blasé about fraud,” said Reshmi Khurana, Managing Director and head-South Asia. Along with Khurana, Tarun Bhatia, Managing Director-Investigation and Disputes co-authored the report. Yahan aisa hi hota hai is an oft-heard statement in India. Fraud is easily accepted as par for the course, says Khurana. Even the contractor who has to pay a cut to the official accepts that as a reality. Commission toh dena hi padega is a constant refrain without any complaints. Fraud constitutes kickbacks received by senior officials in organisations who have the bandwidth to place orders and give it to a select few and receive a cut in terms of commission. “The strange thing is that everyone in the office is in the know of it and yet the higher-ups do not take any action against them,” said Khurana.

Khurana points out to the Non Performing Assets (NPA) in the banking industry (all listed banks) in India and said much of it could have been resolved if officials involved were taken to task. Consider this: As of end September 2016, gross NPAs at India's banking sector stood at around Rs 6 lakh crore. If one combines the portion of restructured loans to this, the total chunk of stressed assets can go up to 12 percent of the total bank loans. Interestingly, not many cases of bank officials being punished for being involved in cases of fraud came to light. Case in point, Citibank in 2010 and Axis Bank fraud in 2016.

One of the ways to prevent these incidents from repeating is to conduct surprise audits on senior officials holding key positions in organisations. “But the funny thing is that audits on employees are considered as slight here. The Indian culture does not accept it unlike the west where surprise audits are done. Not that that has prevented frauds from happening in organisations but there is a fear that the senior executives can be audited unlike here in India,” said Khurana.

The companies that participated in the survey range from consumer goods (11 percent) tech and media (10.5 percent) manufacturing (10.5 percent), construction, engineering and infrastructure (10.5 percent), financial services (10.5 percent), and other others ( 47 percent). The companies having annual revenues less than 500 million was 39 percent, between 500 million and one billion 31.6 percent, 1-5 billion 10.3 percent, 10-15 billion 4.8 percent and over 15 billion was 4.2 percent.

Respondents to the survey hold senior positions within their companies and the total of 547 executives who participated come from a variety of industries, including technology, media, and telecoms, professional services; financial services; etc. Of the respondents, 11 percent were from India. All the respondents represent the C-suite, 61 percent of companies had annual revenues of $500 million or more. Respondents represented all major global geographies, including 25 percent from Europe, 20 percent from the AsiaPacific region, 20 percent from North America, 19 percent from the Middle East/Africa, and 16 percent from Latin America.