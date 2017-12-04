IIT Kharagpur placements: Over 300 students bag jobs in two days, Apple makes debut at the institute

Kolkata: The placement season at IIT-Kharagpur has started on a robust note with more than 300 students bagging jobs on the first two days.

Apple Inc. made its debut on the Kharagpur campus on Friday and picked five students for its Bengaluru office.

UK-based Halma plc, a group of technology companies that makes products for hazard detection, Dubai-based Dunia Finance and Mercari Japan Ltd, which specialises in dealing with industrial machinery, were also among the first-time visitors, an IIT-KGP statement said today.

The first day of the recruitment season had 29 companies visiting the campus, including Flipkart, HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Microsoft, ITC and UBER.

A total of 188 students got jobs, 22 of which were overseas postings.

On the second day, LG Korea, Konica Minolta, Ola, Deloitte, Walmart, Adobe and Bajaj made offers to the students. Eight out of 147 students picked on the second day got overseas postings.

The chairman of Career Development Centre at the institute, Debasis Deb, said, "Data Analytics and software are the two booming sectors this year... So far, we are extremely happy with the response that our students have received this recruitment season," he said.

The centre has taken innovative measures to strengthen relationships between the institute and the industrial sector, Deb said.

"The centre has been exploring avenues to engage with the industrial sector beyond recruitment. The students can gain experience from internships and learn about the importance of core engineering sectors at open houses and workshops," he added.