IIT-Bombay's two-day E-Summit to encourage budding entrepreneurs starts tomorrow

The 11th edition of E-Summit, a two day national event will begin tomorrow at the IIT Bombay campus. The Entrepreneurship Cell - E-CEll

is a body that fosters, nurtures and encourages an entrepreneurial atmosphere for the budding entrepreneurs of the campus. The E Summit is held so that the internal pool of prospective entrepreneurs can interact with the entrepreneurial network outside in the entire nation.

Some ofe eminent speakers at the Summit include Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Chief Innovation Officer of DBS Neal Cross, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, President (South Asia and India) of HTC Faisal Siddiqui and Rediff CEO Ajit Balakrishnan to name a few. Besides, other personalities personalities such as veteran journalist and anchor of TV show Aap Ki Adaalat Rajat Sharma and UTV Founder Ronnie Screwvala will be addressing the crowd on a variety of topics related to entrepreneurship.

There are a slew of events like Eureka! - Asia’s largest Business Model Competition which is traditionally held on the first day of E Summit. This year, E Summit has received over 10,000 entries, which will be competing for prizes worth Rs 5 million. Let’s face it – Getting financial backing is difficult and is being held to expose budding entrepreneurs to panelists who might back them with Rs 1.5 million in just 10 minutes.

At iHack, the country's best coders, developers, designers, innovators, creators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow will meet up while the Start-up Expo provides a platform for innovative start-ups from all over the country to get in touch with thousands of potential customers and investors while attendees learn the technique of what made a start-up so big.

Lean Start-up Workshop is an intensive three-day workshop which teaches entrepreneurs and innovators how to build disruptive products using Lean Start-up methodologies; Internship and Job Fair aims at connecting start-up enthusiast graduates/undergraduates to the start-ups so that they get the relevant experience in their desired field.

An initiative - Business Conclave targets professionals to give them updates about their specific industry by experts and also a platform to promote intra-networking. Innovation Conclave brings together speakers on innovation and the leading Indian innovators themselves. The conclave, featuring global TED speakers, is not only an amalgamation of a plethora of Innovations that arose because a problem needed to be solved,but also which has strong growth potential across various levels.