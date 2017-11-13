You are here:
Idea Cellular posts bigger-than-expected net loss of Rs 1,106 crore in Jul-Sep; shares fall 5.62 percent

BusinessPTINov, 13 2017 10:37:01 IST

New Delhi: Telecom operator Idea Cellular today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,106.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Representational image. Reuters

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore in July-September a year ago.

Its revenue from operations dropped 19.72 per cent to Rs 7,465.5 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 9,300.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Stock of Idea was trading 5.62 per cent down at Rs 91.60 on the BSE today.


Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 10:37 am | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 10:37 am


