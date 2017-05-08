HUDCO public issue subscribed 63% on day 1, retail portion oversubscribed 1.52 times

New Delhi: State-owned HUDCO's initial public offer to raise Rs 1,224 crore was subscribed 63 percent on the first day of the IPO on Monday.

The offer received bids for 129,136,800 shares against the total issue size of 204,058,747 shares, the NSE data showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 18 percent and non institutional investors, 16 percent.

Retail investors portions was oversubscribed 1.52 times.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), a 'Miniratna' firm which provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects, will close the IPO on 11 May where the government is offering 204,058,747 shares for sale.

HUDCO has fixed the price band of Rs 56-60 per equity share.

The company has appointed IDBI Capital Markets, SBI Capital Markets, Nomura and ICICI Securities as the book running lead managers to the issue.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE as well as NSE.

Out of total outstanding loan of Rs 36,385 crore as on 31 December, 2016, HUDCO has financed 69 percent to urban infrastructure projects and 31 percent to the housing sector.