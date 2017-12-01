Former US president Barack Obama will address a town hall in New Delhi on Friday, the Obama Foundation has said.

Obama, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, will also address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made the inaugural address at the summit on Thursday.

At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country.

"The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," the Foundation said in an update.

A Delhi resident urged former Obama to wear a face mask during his scheduled town hall meeting in the city. Data scientist Amrit Sharma, who made the request in an open letter to Obama, said doing so would help generate awareness and catalyse action on air pollution. Sharma has also been invited to attend the interactive session with Obama at the town hall.

"I believe that if you wear a face mask while you are in Delhi and take a photo (of it), that alone could have such an impact," Sharma wrote in the open letter to Obama.

Obama's talk at the HT Leadership Summit will be followed by a special session where Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited, will speak with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

The consecutive sessions will feature Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, actor-writer-director activist Rose McGowan, Malala Fund CEO Farah Mohamed and CEO of CanDo Rola Hallam as guest panellists.

The concluding session will be with supermodel and actor and social activist Naomi Campbell, who will be in conversation with supermodel and actor Milind Soman.

