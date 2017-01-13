How TCS evolved as an IT giant under N Chandrasekaran: The journey in five charts

N Chandrasekaran, who was named as Tata Sons chairman on Thursday, is credited with taking Tata Consultancy Services, groups's flagship firm, to higher growth orbits. Chandrasekaran took over as the Managing Director and chief executive officer of the firm seven years back. Since then, the IT company not only went on to become India's number one outsourcing company under him, but successfully weathered several tough phases including the 2008 global economic downturn.

Here's a look at how the TCS' performance under Chandrasekaran's period.

While the market cap of Infosys stood at Rs 126,440 crore on BSE then, TCS's m-cap was much lower at Rs 122,560 crore. However, the tide soon turned and TCS never looked back thereafter as Chandrasekaran's aggressive strategies started paying off.

By the end of fiscal year ending 2009-10, Infosys market cap was at Rs 150,060 crore, but TCS edged past its nearest rival with a market cap of Rs 152,818 crore.

In the next financial year ending 2010-11, TCS breached the milestone level when its m-cap surged to Rs 231,439 crore, even as Infosys' m-cap increased to just Rs 185,835 crore from the previous year.

While TCS maintained its superlative run on the bourses backed by strong earnings performance, the IT major reached yet another milestone mark when its m-cap zoomed to Rs 416,860 crore in 2013-14, more than double of Infosys' m-cap of Rs 187,354 crore in the ensuing financial year.

In fiscal year 2015, TCS came close to breach the m-cap figure of Rs 5 lakh crore, but ended a shade below at Rs 498,891 crore, still far ahead of Rs 254,570 crore m-cap posted by Infosys.

TCS market-cap has reached Rs 443,740 crore as on date in the current financial year, a whopping 264 percent jump over the m-cap in October 2009. In comparison, Infosys' m-cap has risen nearly 78 percent during the period, indicating how the Tata Group company stole the show.

Not just m-cap, TCS also managed to score over its rival in other financial parameters as well. TCS' annual revenue in last seven financial years zoomed nearly 262 percent to Rs 108,646 crore while Infosys' revenue grew 175 percent to Rs 62,441 crore.

With regards to bottomline, TCS under former CEO saw its net profit surge 246 percent to Rs 24,215 crore in FY16 from Rs 7,001 crore in FY10. In terms of annual revenue in dollar terms, TCS reported 161 percent growth at $16,545 million in FY16 over $6,339 million in FY10.

In terms of net profit growth in dollar terms, TCS net profit soared grew 154 percent to $3.7 billion in FY16 from $1.45 billion in FY10.

Data input by Kishor Kadam