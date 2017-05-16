Honda Africa Twin priced at Rs12.90 lakh, ex-Delhi; bookings open

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday announced the price of Honda Africa Twin at Rs12.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and also started limited bookings.

Honda Africa Twin, the 1,000cc adventure motorcycle from the Japanese maker, is slated for a July launch. The bike comes to India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route.

HMSI said pre-launch bookings for the Africa Twin is open only to first 50 orders, and a few lucky customers will get a chance to attend the grand outdoor “True Adventure” Africa Twin India. A booking amount, however, hasn’t been disclosed.

The legendary adventure motorcycle, in its new avatar, will be known as Honda CRF 1000L Africa Twin in the local market and will be assembled in India. These bikes will be sold through its Wing World outlets which are available in 22 cities.

Y.S. Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing, said the Honda Africa Twin is inseparable from the world’s toughest motor rally raids in the world—the Dakar Rally.

The Honda Africa Twin is powered by an all-new 998cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 95PS and generates 92Nm of torque. The company has launched only the dual clutch transmission (DCT) version for now.