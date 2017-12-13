Here are important Aadhaar-related latest deadlines you simply cannot afford to miss

It is said that historically, the word 'deadline' referred to a line around a prison, beyond which prisoners were eligible for shooting. Of course today the word pretty means “Due date/Due time” before which the task needs to be done. Thank fully some deadlines, get an extension. For instance, the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN was initially extended till August 31, 2017, later to 31 December, 2017, but now it has been extended to March 31, 2018.

1) Link Aadhaar with PAN by 31 December, 2017

“It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2018,” CBDT said in a statement here on Friday.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley through amendment to tax proposals in the Finance Bill for 2017-18 made Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns and provided for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to check tax evasion through use of multiple PAN cards. Read this to know more.

2) Link Aadhaar with SIM by 6 February, 2018

To make it easier for users to link mobile SIM card with Aadhaar without visiting their outlets, the telecos like Airtel, Vodadone, Idea Cellular and Jio have been asked by the UIDAI to connect Aadhaar via OTP (one time password) received on their mobile phones. The facility will be rolled out from 1 December, but if you don’t want to wait till then here’s what you should do. Read this to know more:

3. Give Aadhaar details to banks by 31 December 31, 2017

The revised last date to link Aadhaar and your bank accounts is 31 December. If you have multiple bank accounts, you need to link all of them. If you have linked a few and not sure which one’s are yet to be linked, you can check the status at UIDAI website here. You can get more information regarding the steps to add the two here.