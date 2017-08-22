HCL Infosystems up 18% on plans to distribute Apple products in India

New Delhi: Shares of HCL Infosystems on Tuesday surged 18 percent after the company said it will distribute Apple products, including the iPhone, in the Indian market.

The stock after making a positive opening further jumped 17.3 percent to Rs 50.50 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company soared 18 percent to Rs 50.65.

The company had said in July that it was in discussions with the US-based tech giant to distribute its products in India.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, HCL Infosystems said it has signed an agreement for "distribution of iPhone and other Apple products" with Apple India.

It had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple India on 23 December, 2016 and expressed interest in taking up distribution of Apple products in the country.

Currently, Apple has distribution tie-ups with companies like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech in India.