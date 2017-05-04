You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News
  3. Haryana state govt passes Goods and Services Bill with support from 2/3rd of opposition parties

Haryana state govt passes Goods and Services Bill with support from 2/3rd of opposition parties

BusinessPTIMay, 04 2017 18:36:52 IST

Chandigarh: The Haryana State Goods and Services Bill was passed unanimously by the state Assembly today.

A special one-day session had been convened for the passage of the Bill.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu moved the bill which was supported by the two major opposition parties - the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Congress.

The Bill was passed after an hour-long discussion.

Capt Abhimanyu said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be implemented in the entire country from 1 July, 2017, and would lead to a revolutionary change.

He said that a uniform tax regime would be implemented in the country through the GST after incorporating different taxes. The implementation of GST would prevent tax evasion, he added.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 06:36 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 06:36 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores