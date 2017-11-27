HaloSource launches water purifying product in Indian market, claims can kill 99.9% viruses

HaloSource, launched astrea, its first consumer-facing brand, to the Indian market recently. It has been selling its patented HaloPure disinfection technology to consumer product companies such as Eureka Forbes in India since 2007, the company press release said.

The directors of the Company believe that, compared to other personal drinking water products available in India, astrea® pitchers and bottles will be a marked step in technological innovation. The astrea purifying pitcher can be used as a standalone solution to ensure that drinking water is germ-free – at home, at school and student dorms, when traveling, or anywhere portability is required. The pitcher features disposable cartridges that offer three-stage purification, which it claims will kill more than 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria, including E. coli and norovirus.

The technology is registered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and certified to NSF42 for safety of materials. Each cartridge provides up to 100 days – or 375 liters – of clean, clear, safe drinking water and the pitcher is equipped with an easy-to-use LED indicator that tracks and alerts users when it's time for a replacement.

James Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of HaloSource, said: "The partnership with water.org reinforces our commitment and belief that clean drinking water should be accessible to all people.”

Bottles are priced at Rs 1,199 for pitchers at Rs 2,500.