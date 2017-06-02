GVK to exit Bengaluru airport project, to sell residual stake to Fairfax India for Rs 1,290 cr

You are here:
BusinessPTIJun, 02 2017 18:01:31 IST

Hyderabad: GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited today said it has decided to exit from Bangalore International Airport Limited by selling its 10 percent stake to Fairfax India Holdings Corporation for Rs 1,290 crore (approximately US $200 million).

Representational image

According to a release issued here the transaction is expected to be completed by early July 2017 and the sale proceeds will be used for reducing the debt component of GVK Group.

In March this year, GVK closed deal which was signed in March 2016 with Fairfax India to sell a 33 percent stake in BIAL while retaining 10 percent stake and management of the company.

"Notwithstanding this sale, the airport sector will continue to be focus area for GVK. Our immediate focus will be Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports and on selectively evaluating privatisation opportunities," GVK Reddy Founder Chairman and Managing Director of GVKPIL said.

He said the reduced debt burden will give the group the flexibility and releases management bandwidth to focus on other projects.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 06:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 06:01 pm







