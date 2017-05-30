GST: Panasonic India, industry body for higher customs duty to thwart cheap imports

New Delhi: The government should consider imposing higher customs duty on imported fully built consumer durable products in order to protect domestic manufacturing when GST is implemented, Panasonic India today said.

The company, along with industry association Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) want the government to ensure that cheaper imported products do not pose a threat to those manufactured in the country.

"Post-GST, we have also requested the government to consider a higher import duty on CBU products which are imported," said Panasonic India and South Asia president and CEO Manish Sharma.

Sharma, who is also the president of CEAMA added: "We will make sure that there is no sort of risk or threat from imported products coming in at potentially cheaper cost than those which are manufactured in the country."

"That is one of the announcement which we are expecting from the government to also consider," he said on the sidelines of a Panasonic event here.

On issues likely to be faced by dealers and trade partners during transition period of GST, Sharma expects the government to be more flexible.

"I would say that after the announcement of 3 June, I am looking forward to the government being more flexible to ease the total transition inventory routes. I am hopeful that they would further relax it," he said.

The issue of transition stock provision is still under consideration and the GST Council is likely to finalise the provision in its next meeting on 3 June.