GST Council meeting updates: Arun Jaitley says tax rate cut on 178 items applicable from 15 November

Yashwant Sinha seeks Arun Jaitley's resignation, says finance minister did not apply his mind

Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday again mounted an attack against Finance minister Arun Jaitley accusing him of not applying mind while implementing Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demanded his resignation.



Extending the verbal duel, he took a jibe at Arun Jaitley saying, “those who says I am seeking job at 80 must know I never presented budget sitting in the parliament.”



He demanded a committee be set up under the chairmanship of Vijay Kelkar to look into various debatable aspects of GST.



He was speaking in a symposium organized by ruling JDU dissident leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary in Patna. Himself a former finance minister, Yashwant Sinha criticised the union government for claiming various achievements after demonetization.



"There is no sign of end of black money. Sometimes people say demonetization reduced stone pelting in Jammu & Kashmir. They should refrain claiming such achievements,” He said.



Yashwant Sinha criticised the way GST was rolled out in hurry saying, “Present Finance minister did not apply his mind. If had it been the case then there was no need to change the tax structure so frequently. It means the system is not working.



He also attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for extending reservation in outsourced jobs saying the rule was applicable since 1993 and the state government has done nothing new in this regard.



Yashwant challenged the CM to pass a bill from the assembly for reservation in private sector and send it to the center.



Sinha demanded a national commission for deprived among OBC to determine their needs. He called on Uday Narayan Chaudhary to start agitation on street against the wrongdoings of the state government.

— Alok Kumar, Executive Editor, News18