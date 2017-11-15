GST at 5% for restaurants: Eating out will become cheaper for now, but expect eateries to hike prices in future

Eating out and ordering takeaways will now set you off only 5 percent by way of tax instead of the earlier 18 percent (if ordered from AC restaurants) and 12 percent (non-ac restaurants). Restaurants in starred-hotels that charge Rs 7,500 or more per day room tariff will be levied at 18 percent GST (Goods and Services Tax) but input tax credit (ITC), a facility to set off tax paid on inputs with final tax, is allowed for them. Those restaurants in hotels charging less than Rs 7,500 room tariff will charge at 5 percent GST but will not get ITC.

Not only guests but also restaurateurs are happy with the GST Council lowering tax rates to 5 percent except for those in luxury hotels. For instance, a customer would have to pay 18 percent GST for a cup of tea costing Rs 40 which would bring the total bill to Rs 47.50. Now at a flat GST of 5 percent, the bill would come to Rs 42.

Vinod Gulati, managing director, Gulati Restaurants, in Delhi is looking forward to more footfalls with his popular buffet at his restaurant in Pandara Road Market costing Rs 865 (with 18 percent GST) to be now available to diners at Rs 765 from 15 November.

The lowering of GST is a welcome move, said Garish Oberoi, Treasurer of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) and Vice President of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India. GST at 18 percent levied earlier was impacting business, Oberoi said, adding that rising inflation also made it difficult to attract footfalls. He does not feel the net effect of 5 percent GST to be large enough to help the industry. He said the association would continue to lobby for further cuts in the business so that the ‘consumer wins’ and also restaurateurs who do not get ITC.

In some cities, like Delhi for instance, GST at 18 percent was a boon for customers as they were paying 12.5 percent VAT and 5 percent service tax which brought the total tax liability on the bill to 18.5 percent. GST shaved off 0.5 percent off the bill when it was introduced, say some restauranteurs.

Overall though, eating out had become expensive on account of 18 percent GST which impacted footfalls. “GST at 18 percent was the highest in India unlike other countries,” says Riyaaz Amlani, chief executive of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, which operates Smoke House Deli and Social.

The restaurant business was impacted since the announcement of demonetisation on 8 November, 2016 and later with GST, the industry saw a decline in footfalls of around 25-30 percent, said Pradeep Shetty, media advisor to Hotels and Restaurants Association, Western India (HRAWI). With rationalisation of taxes at 5 percent, he hopes people will frequent hotels more. Calling the GST a ‘revolutionary move’, Shetty says that the latest move of slashing rates to 5 percent will enable the ease of doing business. “It makes the environment conducive to do business,” he said.

Inspite of a 5 percent GST on restaurants, there is a niggling worry in the minds of consumers though. They wonder if the flat 5 percent as GST will prompt restauranteurs to hike prices. That may happen with some restaurants, said industry experts, but it may not become a reality in the near future, they said. “If a restaurant has a signature dish which attracts clientele, it may hike its price as ITC has been taken away,” said Gulati, though he does not foresee it happening soon.

Withdrawal of input tax credit would mean that majority of expenditure by way of capital expenses, franchising, outsourcing, select food items etc. will take a beating as GST paid on such services or expenditures will not be available for input tax credit, said the Hotel & Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI). "Thus, withdrawal of input credit, apart from rendering the basic fundamentals / objectives of the GST model of indirect taxes, is anti-expansion and development and will not allow establishment to pass on any reductions to the customers," the association said.

Those who will be hit hard will be hotels and restaurants which stand on rented property. “Rentals are high and with no ITC available to them, they will be affected a lot by GST even at 5 percent,” said Shetty. So it is not going to be good news for long for customers, perhaps.