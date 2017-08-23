Govt to set up alternative mechanism for banks' consolidation: FM Arun Jaitley

You are here:
BusinessPTIAug, 23 2017 16:22:42 IST

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to set up an Alternative Mechanism to oversee the proposals for consolidation of public sector banks (PSBs) with a view to creating fewer but stronger lenders.

File image of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. AFP

The Alternative Mechanism will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after the Union Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet gave in-principle nod to the constitution of the mechanism which will clear proposals of banks for mergers and amalgamation, he said.

The government aims to create strong and competitive banks in public sector space to meet the credit needs of the growing economy, absorb shocks and have the capacity to raise resources without depending on the state exchequer, he said.

The decision regarding creating strong and competitive banks would be solely based on commercial considerations, he added.

After the in-principle approval, Jaitley said, the banks will take steps in accordance with law and Sebi's requirements.

The final scheme will be notified by the central government in consultation with the Reserve Bank.


