Govt to sell 5% in NTPC at Rs 168 per share tomorrow, to mop-up Rs 7,000 cr

New Delhi: The government will sell 5 percent stake in the country's largest power producer NTPC at Rs 168 per share to raise about Rs 7,000 crore.

The share sale through an offer for sale (OFS) will happen over two days beginning tomorrow, an official said here.

NTPC shares closed 2.5 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 173.55 apiece on Monday.

The official said the government will sell 5 percent through OFS, with an option to retain another 5 percent in case of over-subscription.

The floor price of Rs 168 is at a discount of 3 percent over Monday's closing stock price.

The government has so far this fiscal raised over Rs 8,800 crore through disinvestment in six companies, including selling stake in L&T through Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), and one share buyback.

This is against Rs 72,500 crore targeted to be raised in 2017-18 through stake sale in PSUs.

This includes Rs 46,500 crore from minority stake sale, Rs 15,000 crore from strategic disinvestment and Rs 11,000 crore from the listing of PSU insurance companies.