Govt says 20% or over 6 cr accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana lying dormant

New Delhi: Almost 20 percent of the total 31 crore Jan Dhan accounts are lying dormant, the government said on Thursday.

An estimated 31.20 crore Jan Dhan accounts with an aggregate deposit balance of over Rs 75,000 crore were opened till February, out of which 25.18 crore (or 81 percent) were operative, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

This means that over 6 crore accounts -- or 19.29 percent -- opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) are lying dormant.

The Minister added that till February, about 59 lakh (1.9 percent) Jan Dhan accounts had been closed since the launch of the scheme.

"Jan Dhan accounts are closed as per the request of account holder. Some of the Jan Dhan accounts are closed due to conversion into normal savings account as per request of the account holder.

"In some cases, accounts are closed due to account holders having multiple accounts in their name in the same bank," he added.