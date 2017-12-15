Govt raises import duty on some items, including smartphone, TV, microwave, LED lamps

New Delhi: The Government on Friday hiked import duty on smartphones, television sets, microwave, LED lamps and some other electronic items in a bid to protect domestic manufacturers.

Imported smartphones will cost more with customs duty on them being increased to 15 percent from nil now, the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

The move will impact telecom companies that were sourcing cheap smartphones to offer bundled services to customers in a bid to capture market.

Customs duty on television sets has been doubled to 20 percent. LED lamps would now be charged with a 20 percent import duty, the notification issued yesterday night said.

The tax on import of microwave ovens too has been doubled to 20 percent, the notification said. Customs duty on video recording equipment as well as TV cameras has been increased to 15 percent from current 10 percent.

Import duty on set top boxes has been doubled to 20 percent.

Also, customs duty on lamps and lighting fittings including searchlights and chandeliers has been doubled to 20 percent while the same on electricity meters has been increased from 10 percent to 15 percent, the notification said.