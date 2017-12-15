Govt raises customs duty on TV, mobile phones, water heater to give a push to domestic manufacturing

The Finance Ministry has raised customs duty on some electronic items including television, mobile phone, projector and water heater in order to boost domestic manufacturing.

As per a government notification, customs duty on television set has been increased to 15 percent from the existing 10 percent.

Similarly, the duty on monitors and projectors has been doubled to 20 percent, said the notification issued by department of revenue of the ministry.

For the push button telephone or mobile, the duty has been raised to 15 percent from nil while water heater and hair dressing instrument duty has been doubled to 20 percent.

Customs duty on some other items like electric filament and discharge lamps was also tweaked.