Govt extends deadline till 31 March 2018 for Aadhaar, PAN linking with bank accounts

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended by three months till 31 March, 2018 the deadline for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar and PAN for all bank accounts and certain financial transactions.

The government had made quoting of the 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar mandatory for old and new bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.

The previous deadline was 31 December, 2017.

"...it has been decided to notify 31 March, 2018 or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the client, whichever is later, as the date of submission of the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity," an official release said here.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken after various representations as well as inputs received from banks, it added.

The Centre last week informed the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend till 31 March the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes.

Last week, the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar too was extended by three months to 31 March, 2018.