Government may review rates in top GST bracket going forward, says Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla

Mumbai: After slashing the Goods and Services Tax rates of over 200 items last month, the government hinted at reviewing levies on the items in the top 28 percent tax bracket.

On 10 November, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minster Arun Jaitley, had lowered Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.

As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent, and a uniform 5 percent tax was prescribed for both air-conditioned and non- AC restaurants.

"We have already reduced GST slabs of 12 percent to 5 percent and 5 percent to zero percent (on six items). Going forward, we may look at reviewing the 28 percent slab," Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said at an event.

The GST Council had also pruned the list of items in the top 28 percent slab to just 50 from 228 earlier.

Following this major rejig in GST rates, Jaitley had hinted at a further scope for rationalisation of rates.

"In four months, we have rationalised the 28 percent slab. Such rationalisation (will happen in future) depending on revenue buoyancy," Jaitley said at an event last month.

Shukla said by March, the government will ensure that all the processes under the GST are simplified.

The GST, a landmark tax reform which subsumed a host of central and state levies, came into force on 1 July.