Google CEO Sundar Pichai's pay package nearly doubles in 2016, receives $199.7 mn in compensation

Google’s India-born CEO Sundar Pichai received a stock award of $198.7 million in 2016, almost double his 2015 stock award of $99.8 million, a media report said.

That brought his total compensation in 2016 to $199.7 million, almost twice the $100.6 million he earned in 2015.

Pichai received a salary of $650,000 in 2016, slightly less than the $652,500 he earned in 2015, CNBC TV-18 reported on Friday.

But Page and Brin are each worth more than $40 billion through their stock holdings.

According to the report, Pichai’s raise came during a year when Google’s sales rose 22.5 percent and net income rose 19 percent as it maintained its position as the top seller of Internet advertising.

