Goods and Services Tax can be a game-changer; it just needs to be rescued from our bickering politicians

The day after the wholesale reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates by the the GST Council, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders rushed to give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his responsiveness to hardships faced by the people.

Congress leaders too lost no time in giving credit to Rahul Gandhi, insisting that his election rallies in Gujarat had rattled the BJP into cutting rates. Gandhi himself indulged in some chest thumping, claiming that it was the Congress that fought for and got rates reduced.

The Gabbar Singh Tax taunt that he continued to hurl prompted Bihar finance minister Sushil Modi of the BJP to retaliate, asking why then did Congress finance ministers in the GST Council go along with its decisions. “Till now all decisions are unanimous either + or – [positive or negative],” he tweeted. In that case, he needs to be asked, why are his party leaders lauding one man? You can’t credit Narendra Modi for all the good decisions and invoke the GST Council and consensus when it comes to everything else. Equally the Congress cannot blame the central government for all the flaws in the GST and claim credit whenever they are set right.

At one level, this childish bickering is very amusing. But after one has finished chuckling, it is very depressing. This is the cavalier way in which the country’s two main parties are treating the single-most important indirect tax reform since 1947. For that is what GST had the potential to be. Whether it will retain that potential after the BJP and Congress are done with it, no one knows.

Sushil Modi certainly has a point – if the GST that rolled out on 1 July was so flawed, why did the GST Council (and the empowered committee of finance ministers that preceded it) agree to it? Finance ministers of Congress-ruled states and other non-BJP/non-Congress ruled states are members of both. Decisions are taken by consensus and have been unanimous till now. There is a provision for voting; in that event, decisions will be taken by a majority of three-fourth of the weighted votes of members present and voting. The votes of all the states have a weight of two-thirds of the votes cast and that of the centre one-third. Have Congress finance ministers, now lamenting the flawed structure of GST, ever forced a vote on an issue?

There is also a provision for recording dissent with a majority decision. Has any Congress finance minister ever written, or threatened to write, a note of dissent on any of the structural issues? There has been just one instance of a non-BJP/non-Congress finance minister threatening to record his dissent over taxation of a subject of interest to his state, forcing a compromise. If that finance minister could have done this on a purely parochial issue, why didn’t any of the Congress finance ministers do so in the larger interest of the people, small businessmen and everyone else whose name they are evoking now?

After all, experts have been pointing these flaws – the multiple slabs, the exclusion of petroleum, real estate, electricity and alcohol – from August 2016 onwards. Why has the Congress, which has immense economic firepower available in house apart from having many other economists available on tap, woken up to the flawed structure only now? Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia has been vocal in the Council meetings about the need to bring in real estate into GST; why did no Congress finance minister lend his voice in support? The Congress cannot now take the line that Jaitley bulldozes his way through the GST Council meetings, when there are mechanisms to resist.

Of course, forcing a vote may not mean much, given that the Congress finance ministers are outnumbered. Nor will a dissent note. And a cunning BJP would have gone to town alleging that the Congress was once again blocking GST. But if the Congress finance ministers did not even try, it means either of two things. One, state finance ministers put the interest of their state above that of the party. Two, the Congress decided to take the path of least resistance. And it is now taking the moral high ground to milk the issue ahead of the Gujarat elections.

Just like the BJP is doing, taking sole credit for what is the unanimous decision of the GST Council. Let us not forget that the BJP has also played politics with GST, stalling it for several years, on supposedly economic grounds.

A downward revision of some rates, as a step towards the eventual convergence of multiple slabs into just two, was anyway on the cards. One of the reasons for the initial multi-slab structure, with some high rates, was to protect revenues of state governments. Reductions were expected as the revenue position improved, as they have, much earlier than expected and hence the move to rationalise rates.

But what should have been a systematic exercise is now being done in a slapdash manner. Correction of anomalies due to fitment errors and rationalisation of rates are being done together, when the latter should have been more calibrated. Both bureaucrats and politicians are responsible for this.

Gandhi is now talking glibly about a single rate of 18 per cent as well as shifting a number of items to the zero tax slab. It is quite possible that stung by the Gabbar Singh Tax jibe, the BJP will also start singing the same tune. As the 2019 elections come closer, populism may override good economic sense. And what has been a game-changer across economies may end up harming the Indian economy immeasurably.

GST needs to be rescued from our politicians. How to do it is the question.