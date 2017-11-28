You are here:
Global Entrepreneurship Summit: Team Narendra Modi takes to social media to welcome Ivanka Trump

BusinessFP StaffNov, 28 2017 11:48:37 IST

The 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) being held in Hyderabad is starting today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump will inaugurate the three-day event themed around "Women First, Prosperity for All".  Ivanka will lead a delegation from the US at the three- day event.

The summit is taking place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hitec City, the information technology hub. The event will bring together 1,500 emerging entrepreneurs and investors, and ecosystem supporters from 150 countries for training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking.

Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman and Suresh Prabhu will be attending the summit, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday told reporters at a joint press conference with the US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Monday.

After the inauguration, Ivanka and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be participating in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs, Kant said. The discussion will be moderated by John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus CISCO. The closing session will bring together key influencers who support, promote and fund women entrepreneurs, Kant said.

The closing session will be moderated by commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will also participate in the GES, he added.

The GES is having the majority of women participation for the first time. The GES website tweeted about this happy occurrence:

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Ivanka Trump. Twitter @USAandIndia

GES extended a traditional Indian greeting 'Swagatham' while welcoming Ivanka Trump:

The GES has led to much cheer in India with tweets from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to NITI Aayog, Kenneth Juster - US Ambassador to India and others talking about it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet mentioned about the GES summit and the inauguration of the Hyderabad metro today:


More than 10 countries will be represented by an all-female delegation, including from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel. The PMO mentioned about it in a tweet:

Kenneth Juster, US Ambassador welcomed US President Donald Trump's daughter in a tweet stating: Welcome to Incredible India.

US Secretary Rex Tillerson said this year's Global Entrepreneurship Summit is a clear example of how President Trump and #India’s Prime Minister Modi are promoting #innovation and expanding job opportunities.

The event was termed as the mother of all entpreneurship events by the GES hastagging it as USDosti


Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 11:48 am | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017 11:48 am


