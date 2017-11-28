The 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit is beginning in Hyderabad today. It is being held in India for the first time. The summit focuses on women entrepreneurs and all eyes are on US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ivanka Trump will inaugurate the three-day event themed around "Women First, Prosperity for All".
GES, a personal initiative of former US President Barack Obama to bring entrepreneurs from across the globe on one platform, made a beginning in 2010 in Washington and thereafter it has been hosted by Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Morocco and Kenya.
In 2016, Silicon Valley hosted the GES. India was given opportunity to host GES during Modi's US visit in June.
The summit is taking place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hitec City, the Information Technology hub. The event will bring together 1,500 emerging entrepreneurs and investors, and ecosystem supporters from 150 countries for training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking.
"For India, the summit holds a special place as we are more intensely focused than ever before to give entrepreneurs the opportunities and ecosystem to help them thrive," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.
The US State Department and other American agencies in partnership with NITI Aayog, India's think tank, are organising GES, which seeks to create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level.
GES will highlight India's enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship - including actions by the government to increase the ease of doing business, eliminating unnecessary regulations and supporting start-ups.
The 2017 event will focus on four innovative, high-growth industries -- healthcare and life sciences; digital economy and financial technology; energy and infrastructure and media and entertainment.
The event consists of breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops. Three networking sessions are also planned to enhance opportunities to interact with other participants.
The delegates include about 400 each from India and the US and the remaining from rest of the world.
Women will represent 52.5 percent of the participants, the highest in GES' history. Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel are among 10 countries being represented by all-female delegations.
Ivanka Trump, who has been speaking out on the world stage about women empowerment, will be leading the US delegation.
She will speak at the GES inaugural session on Tuesday and another session on Wednesday.
According to Gayathri Vasudevan, Co-Founder & CEO, LabourNet, the theme of this year’s GES Summit is a curtain raiser for a much-awaited launchpad for women entrepreneurs globally who are harbouring aspirations for inclusive economic growth.
"While statistics reveal that workforce participation of women in India is reducing, female micro-entrepreneurs are on the rise. This is because of the rise of the service and trading sectors as result of a booming consumer market. Understanding India’s present entrepreneurial landscape, I hope that this summit will be able to open doors to the large proportion of women micro entrepreneurs in the service and trading sectors. This could be the right platform for increasing female workforce participation in Indian economy as well as ensuring equitable economic development,” she said.
Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 05:54 pm | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017 05:59 pm
Highlights
WATCH: Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump at the inauguration of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad.
Atal Tinkering Labs promote innovation: PM Modi
PM Modi wishes fruitful and engaging summit
I invite each one of you to become a partner in India's growth story. I assure you, again, of our whole-hearted support. I am informed that President Trump had declared November 27, 2017 as National Entrepreneurship month. This will summit will resonate with those theme.
Let me conclude by wishing you a fruitful and engaging summit.
Our sportsmen have made us proud: Narendra Modi
Moody's upgrade after 14 years, says Narendra Modi
Our efforts have been recognised by Moody's upgrade. This comes after a gap of almost 14 years. India has improved from 54 in 2014 to 35 in 2016 on World Bank Logistics Index.
Level playing field for entrepreneurs, says PM Modi
We have launched a program to provide high speed internet connection by March 2019. Under Clean Energy Program, we have increased our capacity from 30,000 megawatts to 60,000 megawatts.
We are working developing a National Gas Grid.
Our recent World Food India initiative help us to engage with entrepreneurs in the food development startup sector.
Level playing field is necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed. We recognise this
Not happy with 100th credit rank: PM Modi
We want to have 50th rank.
We have launched Mudra scheme. Our government has launched Atal Innovation Mission. 19 incubation centres have been created in various universities and research institutions. We have created Aadhaar, the world's largest digital biometric base. It cover 1.15 billion people and can digitally process 40 million transactions daily.
Ease of doing business is govt achievement, says PM Modi
The number of smartphone users is projected to grow by 800 million by 2018. It bodes well for job creation. Start India program is a comprehensive plan to foster entrepreneurship and innovation. It aims to minimise regulatory burden and support startups.
Over 1200 redundant laws have been scrapped.
Our government has taken several steps to improve business. Ease of doing business ranking from 180 to 100 is because of our initiatives
Narendra Modi invokes Swami Vivekananda
An entrepreneur uses knowledge and skills to fulfill a motive. They see an opportunity in adversity. They make processes more comfortable and easier for end-user. They are patient. Swami Vivekananda says: Each work has to pass through three stageS -- ridicule, opposition and acceptance
Summit should promote women entrepreneurship, says PM Modi
At the GES, more than 50 percent delegates are women. Over the next two days, you will meet more women who have walked alone on their paths and have inspired a new generation of women entrepreneurs. I hope the summit will focus on how to support women entrepreneurship.
India has been an incubator over the ages. The ancient Indian treatise Charaksamhita, introduced ayurveda. Yoga is another ancient Indian innovation. On 21st June every year, the entire world comes to celebrate the day.
The digital world we live in today is based on the binary system. The innovation of zero started with Aryabhatta.
Women have done India proud, says PM Modi
The theme: Women First, Prosperity to all makes this edition stand out. In mythology, women is the goddess of power, incarnation of Shakti. We believe women empowerment is vital to our development. Our history has references to women of enormous talent. Our warrior queens like Rani Ahilyabai Holkar and Rani Lakshmibai fought bravely to defend the kingdoms. Our freedom struggle is too replete with such instances. Our space programmes including the Mars Orbiter Mission has immense contribution from women scientists. Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams, both of Indian origin, have been part of US space missions. Three out of oldest high courts in India are held by Indian women judges. Our sportswomen have done India proud. This city is home to Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Saina Mirza
GES held in S.Asia first time, says Narendra Modi
We are happy to host 2017 Global Entrepreneurship summit in partnership with the United States of America. It is being held in South Asia for the first time. It brings together leading entrepreneurs, academicians, investors, think tank and others. The event not only connects Silicon Valley with Hyderabad but also showcases the close ties between the USA and India. It underlines our shared commitment, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation.
PM Narendra Modi invited on stage
PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at the summit
Your economy could grow by over $150 billion in the next 3 years, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump applauds PM Narendra Modi for empowering women
From selling tea to becoming PM, you've proved transformational change is possible, says Ivanka Trump
When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect: Ivanka Trump
We must ensure women entrepreneurs have access to capital: Ivanka Trump
Majority of 1500 women entrepreneurs are participating in such an event
Today, more than 11 mn women in the United States own businesses: Ivanka
Entrepreneurs revolutionise economies
This year's theme key to our future, says Ivanka Trump
Countries will thrive when women do: Ivanka
You are here today because you are not afraid to fail: Ivanka
Your tech centers may even outshine your world-famous Biryani: Ivanka
It is a symbol of the strengthened friendship between our two peoples, and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations: Ivanka
Satya Nadella went to school here, says Ivanka Trump
It is incredible to be in this ancient city which has latest technology. Microfost's Satya Nadella went to school here in Hyderabad. In this city of pearls, the greatest treause is you -- the dreamers, the entreperenerus who never give up and always strive for a better tomorrow.
India has a true friend in the White House, says Ivanka Trump
All of you are helping India's middle classes to reach their goal. You have opened new universities across the country. The people of India inspire us all. As President Trump said earlier, India has a true friend in the White House.
Ivanka Trump to address gathering
"Hello Everyone. Thank you for all being here and the incredibly warm welcome. Thank you for hosting the GES at Hyderabad, which is quickly emerging as the innovation hub of India. Thank you Prime Minister Modi for all that you are building and as a symbol of the world. You have proven that transformational change is possible. To the people of India, I want to congratulate the people of the country which is growing as the fastest democracy of the world."
Meet Ivanka Trump: A fashion designer, author and businesswoman
Vishwam Swagatham, says troupe
A dance troupe welcome PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump and assembled guests by singing Vishwam Bharatham -- Global India. Women in multi-coloured sarees put up an synchronised performance
Mitra, a humanoid from India
Mitra invites PM Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump to the stage. "Please press the button for the US flag on the stage" says Mitra. A colour display of US and India flags and the anthem of both countries are played.
Summit begins
Telangana CM KC Rao welcomes PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump. "We are very proud to host one of the very prestigious events. Hyderabad is recognised all around the world as a welcoming city. Telangana is the newest and youngest state in the country... I am sure that the summit will enrich Telangana. That this summit will enrich Hyderabad's famous biryani."
Spectacular dance sequence at Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump - daughter of US President Donald Trump, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao watching the spectacular inaugural dance at the Summit
PM Modi and Ivanka Trump receive warm welcome
PM Narendra Modi to speak shortly at summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump will address the Hyderabad summit soon. Top ministers are in attendance at the summit.
Narendra Modi to host royal dinner for Ivanka Trump
Apart from getting a grand reception on her arrival in Hyderabad, a royal dinner in Taj Falaknuma Palace -- once an abode of Nizams of Hyderabad -- awaits Ivanka Trump. The extravagant dinner will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ivanka, the adviser to her father, US President Donald Trump.
Ivanka will be taken in a horse driven carriage from main gate to the hill top, where the palace is located, according to a report in the India Today.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Summit
Summit should empower women entrepreneurs, says Ivanka Trump
More than half the participants will be women, and all-female delegations will represent several countries, among them Afghanistan, Israel and Saudi Arabia. “I aim for GES 2017 to be a global celebration that elevates the importance of empowering and investing in women entrepreneurs,” Ivanka said.
Billboards welcome Ivanka Trump
Billboards with pictures of Ivanka dotted many parts of the city home to major US firms such as Microsoft. Authorities took beggars off city streets in a clean-up drive before the meeting. “Global eyes are on Hyderabad today,” said Jayesh Ranjan, a government official helping to organize the event. “We are representing India.”
Television broadcast images of the arrival of Ivanka, the leader of the US delegation, who is also an informal adviser to President Donald Trump, Reuters said.
Virtual exhibition at Summit
Women still face obstacles to starting business, says Ivanka Trump
According to excerpts of her speech obtained by PTI, Ivanka Trump would state that despite the soaring rate of female entrepreneurs, women still face steep obstacles to starting, owning, and growing their businesses.
"Fuelling the growth of women-led businesses isn’t simply good for our society – it's good for our economy. One study estimates that closing the gender entrepreneurship gap world-wide could grow our global GDP by as much as 2 percent," she would state.
PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump, Telangana CM KC Rao at venue
Watch PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump LIVE
'Women first, Prosperity for all'
GES to strengthen Indo-US ties
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with co-panellists
Excited to be in India, says Ivanka Trump
Registrations in full swing
IT employees in Hyderabad asked to work from home
Some of the IT firms located at Madhapur here have asked their employees to work from home today and for the next two days keeping in view restrictions put in place for the global summit being attended by US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.
As part of security arrangements for the high-profile event, restrictions have been put in place with regard to movement of people and vehicular traffic in and around the venue, the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), at Madhapur, which is an IT hub.
"We were asked to work from home if we are unable to come to office today and tomorrow," an employee working for a multinational consulting and auditing firm told PTI.
Lockheed Martin to increase women headcount, says dy VP at GES
Lockheed Martin today said it wants to increase the number of women staff in India to 50 percent from 5 percent currently.
The company employs about 1,000 people in India and out of this only 5 percent are women. "We have set an ambitious target of taking this to 50 percent," Lorraine M Martin, deputy executive Vice President, Lockheed Martin (RMS) told reporters here. She is here to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017. The company, she added, is taking several steps to enhance interest of girls towards technology and engineering disciplines in the US and they would try to replicate those steps in India.
Women featured prominently at Summit
