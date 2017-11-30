GDP expands by 6.3% in September quarter boosted by pick up in manufacturing

New Delhi: Reversing the five quarters of slowing GDP growth, Indian economy expanded by 6.3 percent in July-September on the back of a pick-up in manufacturing.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth had hit a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the first quarter of 2017-18. It was 7.5 percent in the September quarter of 2016-17.

According to Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, the economic activities that registered growth of over 6 percent in the second quarter are manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply, other utility services and trade, hotels, transport and communication, and services related to broadcasting.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector is estimated to have grown by 1.7 percent.