GDP forecast an eye opener for Narendra Modi govt, says Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Finance Editor, Firstpost

The CSO estimate of 6.5 percent GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 2018 will not make the Modi-government happy. If the projection comes true, this will be the lowest growth in four fiscal years.

This will logically add pressure on the government, which has been facing criticism on the economy front. With economy set to slowdown in fiscal year 2018, the bigger worry is how this will impact the economy on the ground particularly with respect to the employment scenario.

If one looks at the manufacturing segment, the projected growth of 4.6 percent is the lowest in at least six years ever since the new series started. Remember, manufacturing sector growth is critical for job creation.

Another interesting takeaway is that farm sector, which employs most number of people, has its share to GDP falling steadily.Share of agriculture as percentage of GDP has come down to 14.6 percent from 15.2 percent last year while industries contribution dropped to 30.6 percent from 31.2 percent. Overall, the GDP forecast is an eye-opener for Modi government to introspect on areas where it needs to take targeted policy actions.