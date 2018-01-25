Future Group eyeing Rs 40,000 cr retail business in 2018-19 : CEO Kishore Biyani

Hyderabad: The Future Group is expecting its retail business to reach Rs 40,000 crore in 2018-19.

"We are looking at retail business of Rs 40,000 crore by next year; out of which Hyderabad will contribute Rs 4,000 crore," Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani told reporters here.

"We will touch Rs 40,000 crore by next year as a Group. Future Group. Currently, this year, we should be Rs 30,000 crore," he said.

Biyani was speaking after launching its 'Golden Harvest' Sona Masoori, a fine rice variety.

Golden Harvest is a Rs 1,200 crore brand and has products in categories like staples, spices and dry fruits.

The company has invested around Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore on a processing plant, Biyani said. The rice is being procured from the southern states.

The company introduced a subscription model for door delivery of rice, like milk.

It has collaborated with Suresh Productions and Annapurna Studios, two major production houses based in Hyderabad, to create a film on the brand.

"The film on Golden Harvest Sona Masoori will be special because it brought me back into telling short form content after a long time and the other is that any story on food and family is fun to tell.

"The 'Golden Harvest' film captures our passion for food, in all its unique traditional and multi-cultural dimensions," actor Rana Daggubati, director of Suresh Productions, said.