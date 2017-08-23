Fortis Healthcare soars 8% after Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys stake

New Delhi: The scrip of Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday zoomed nearly 8 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha picked up 45 lakh shares of the company for an estimated Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction.

Shares of the company advanced by 7.70 percent to settle at Rs 152.55 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.71 percent to Rs 154.

On NSE, it surged 7.80 percent to close at Rs 152.60. The company's market valuation went up by Rs 565.99 crore to Rs 7,909.99 crore.

On the equity volume front, 60.53 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 3 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The shares were purchased on an average price of Rs 134.65, valuing the transaction at Rs 60.59 crore, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.